Volleyball Takes Down Sam Houston in Four Sets

The Blooming Grove Lady Lions won a big match against Rio Vista in five sets on Tuesday. Kamryn Brown and Mason Williams led the way. Brown handed out 19 assists set up the offense, and came up with 19 digs to contribute to the defense. Brown also had six kills and four aces for an amazing all-around night. Williams led the way with at the net with 19 kills and also had seven aces and 15 digs.

BLOOMING GROVE, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO