Volleyball Takes Down Sam Houston in Four Sets

LSUSports.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON – The LSU Volleyball team handed Sam Houston its second loss of the season as the Tigers defeated the Bearkats, 3-1, Saturday afternoon in Tudor Fieldhouse. After dropping the first set, 25-18, the Tigers found their rhythm halfway through the second set, never looking back. LSU went on to win the second set, 25-15, the third set, 25-20 and the fourth set, 25-13. The Tigers bounced back after being swept by Rice last night.

