It certainly wasn’t pretty, but the Mechanicsburg football will take its first win of the season, bouncing Elizabethtown 14-7 in overtime at Memorial Park in Mechanicsburg. The Wildcats (1-1) got the ball first in overtime, gaining five yards on a Parker Sample first-down run picking up three more yards on an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. On second down, quarterback Seth Brubaker ran a keeper behind Talbot Reed-Jaquay, who happens to be the largest guy on the field. After several minutes of debate, the officials finally signaled a touchdown and Niko Lederbohm added the extra point for the 14-7 lead.

13 DAYS AGO