Nonprofit Leader On The Work To Welcome And Resettle Afghan Refugees

ksut.org
 5 days ago

As the Pentagon rushed to fly Americans out of Afghanistan ahead of the withdrawal deadline last month, the U.S. military also evacuated tens of thousands of Afghans, many of whom worked with American and allied troops during the conflict. So far, more than 20,000 Afghan refugees have arrived in the United States, where a number of organizations are helping them begin the resettlement process. To learn more, we called Kristyn Peck. She is the CEO of Lutheran Social Services of the National Capital Area, a nonprofit that helps newly arrived refugees in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area. Kristyn Peck, welcome. Thanks for joining us.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghan Refugees#Afghans#The Afghan#Npr#Pentagon#Americans#Lutheran Social Services#The National Capital Area#Lssnca#Ipsos
