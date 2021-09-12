Chris Center sets Alpaca Party fundraiser for Sept. 18
The Chris Center will conduct its first major fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 18. The Alpaca Party will raise crucial dollars to advance The Chris Center Inc.’s mission to promote the mental and emotional well-being of teenagers. The Alpaca Party will be held from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Sept. 18 at an alpaca farm on the Westfield-Zionsville border, 14950 Little Eagle Creek Ave., Zionsville. Actors Theatre of Indiana co-founder Don Farrell will provide live entertainment; there will be a BBQ and drinks can be purchased from the Charley Horse Mobile Bar.readthereporter.com
Comments / 0