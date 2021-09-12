CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noblesville, IN

Noblesville church to offer exercise classes

By The Reporter
readthereporter.com
 5 days ago

Noblesville First United Methodist Church, 2051 Monument St., will offer free exercise classes at 9 a.m. each Wednesday beginning Sept. 22 in Celebration Hall. This 40-minute class will help you to stay more flexible, balanced and toned. Class will be held each Wednesday unless a holiday or church event takes precedence. Participants will space apart; however, it is requested by the instructor that due to participants who may have underlying medical issues that all attendees are vaccinated. Your cooperation is appreciated.

