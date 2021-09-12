CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remembering 9-11: We should not despair

By Editorials
Union Leader
 5 days ago

Heroes are people who put their lives in peril in order to save others. We pause this weekend to remember the heroes of Sept. 11, 2001, along with all who perished. The heroes include the fire and rescue personnel who entered the burning, falling twin towers in New York City. Many never made it out. They include people working in those towers who helped others escape. They include passengers and crew from the United Airlines flight that was headed toward a Washington, D.C., target. They rushed a cockpit door, knowing they would die in the effort.

Florida Weekly

REMEMBERING 9-11

SEPT. 11, 2001 — A DATE I PREFER NOT TO remember, even after 20 years. But I am a journalist. It is my job to record and remember. At the time, I was education editor for a publication in Venice. I was excited to cover President George W. Bush’s visit to Sarasota’s Emma E. Booker Elementary School. He was there with Florida Lt. Gov. Frank Brogan and Secretary of Education Rod Paige to promote a new reading program.
SARASOTA, FL
Belief.Net

Have Politics Replaced Religion in America?

We’ve always known America to be a religiously devout democracy, even more so than other Western democracies. Yet, religion is declining at a rapid pace, changing the religious landscape. The overarching conclusion we can take away from American religion over the past few decades is that fewer people identify with an established religious tradition each year, and the “religious nones” continue to grow. Ryan Burge, a political scientist at Eastern Illinois University, explains that nearly two-thirds of people raised as nones are still nones, even in adulthood, meaning the retention rate is high. We are now seeing second and third-generation nones.
RELIGION
thesalemnewsonline.com

Remembering 9/11: A dark day when we united

The initial report on the radio was so strange it was hard to comprehend. A plane had struck the north tower of the World Trade Center in New York City. How could this happen? It was 7:46 a.m., Missouri time, and many of us were on the way to work as the news broke. Seventeen minutes later, a second plane struck the south tower. This was no accident. America was under attack.
POLITICS
State
Washington State
Washington Post

We best remember 9/11 by moving beyond it

The primary lesson we should take from the events of Sept. 11, 2001, is to be wary of lessons we think we have learned from traumatic events. Trauma can undermine the clear thinking and calm deliberation big decisions require. The trauma the nation felt then was amplified by the contrast...
POLITICS
Aberdeen News

Tony Bender: We should remember, mourn and hopefully learn from 9/11

Millions of Americans like me knew when they heard the news that it would change everything. The radio newscast told us only that two planes had crashed into the World Trade Center, but I knew instantly what it was and what it meant. Terrorism and war. It was a short...
POLITICS
PennLive.com

How do we remember 9/11? Over the decades, that’s evolved

SHANKSVILLE, Pa. — The hills in Shanksville seem to swallow sound. The plateau that Americans by the millions ascend to visit the Flight 93 National Memorial, to think of those who died in this southwestern Pennsylvania expanse, sits just above much of the landscape, creating a pocket of quiet precisely where quiet needs to be.
POLITICS
Grundy County Herald

Monteagle remembers 9/11

The Town of Monteagle will be remembering the catastrophic events that shook the nation on Sept. 11, 2001 this Thursday. On that day, 19 militants associated with the Islamic extremist group al Qaeda hijacked four airplanes and carried out suicide attacks against targets in the United States. On the morning...
MONTEAGLE, TN
New Jersey 101.5

We remember 9/11 twenty years later

For many of us it's hard to believe that it has been 20 years since radical islamists attacked America on that clear September morning. Thousands of Americans were killed as terrorists flew planes into the World Trade Center in Manhattan and the Pentagon. Americans began their fight back on Flight 93 as passengers wrestled control away from the terrorists saving countless lives on the ground.
POLITICS
Sentinel

Remember that pride we had after 9/11

Twenty years ago, as a nation was getting ready for the day, nineteen hijackers decided to test the very fiber of the American spirit. They thought their planned attack would bend and break the spirit of America. But, they were wrong. I believe most of everyone can remember where they...
LEWISTOWN, PA
Boston Globe

How well do we remember 9/11?

NBC News anchor Tom Brokaw called it “one of the darkest days in American history.” CBS News anchor Dan Rather opened his evening broadcast by saying, “You will remember this day as long as you live.” And the only American who could not possibly feel the Earth shudder that day, astronaut Frank Culbertson, looked down on his home planet from the International Space Station and said: “The world changed today.”
POLITICS
txktoday.com

We Remember: 9/11 The 20th Anniversary

When groups of people come together and begin to talk about 9/11 and their personal memories of the terrible events that took place that day, everyone has their own story to tell. When asked where I was on 9/11, it’s almost as if I could be thrown back into my 4th grade classroom located in Great Falls, Virginia, which was located right outside of Washington D.C. I remember being confused as I watched my fellow peers, whose parents worked at the Pentagon and the White House, were slowly picked up early from school throughout the morning and early afternoon. Teachers were silent. Classrooms were empty, and no one had answers.
FESTIVAL
ABQJournal

After 9/11, kindness parts a veil of despair

Kindness is the last word most people would use to describe the people of New York City, a place that seems to revel in its reputation for fast-paced rudeness, sharp elbows and gruff remarks. It is a city of immigrants who adapt quickly to the well-deserved New Yorker stereotype. I...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
greensboro.com

Marc A. Thiessen: We think about 9/11. But we must also remember 9/12.

When Patrick Dowdell said goodbye to his father on Sept. 9, 2001, he had no idea it would be the last time he would ever see his dad. A decorated lieutenant from the New York City Fire Department’s Special Operations Command, Kevin Dowdell spent his 21-year career saving people — passengers on a downed helicopter in the East River, a waitress trapped in a collapsed diner, victims of the 1993 World Trade Center attack. Patrick vividly remembers his father, driving him to a Little League game, stopping to pull someone from a vehicle in a car accident. He idolized his father, who taught him the values of hard work, duty and patriotism.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Portland Tribune

Remembering 9/11: 'We'll always remember where we were'

West Linn's Honoring Those Who Serve event memorializes heroes of 9/11 and today. The strength, solidarity and support Americans showed one another 20 years ago following the 9/11 attacks persevere today as the country confronts new crises like the coronavirus pandemic and catastrophic weather events, according to West Linn Mayor Jules Walters.
WEST LINN, OR
alicetx.com

20 years later...Remembering 9/11 and honoring first responders

"In New York City something happened that never, never in a million years you would think would happen in this land - our United States of America," said Rotarian Miguel Casarez during a tribute to the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Twenty years ago, America was under attack and while South Texas...
POLITICS
Duxbury Clipper

Standing tall in remembrance of 9/11

Saturday, Duxbury honored those who died when the United States was attacked on Sept. 11, 2001, unveiling a monument on the front lawn of the Fire Headquarters on Tremont Street. A piece of steel from the World Trade Center hangs suspended between two granite columns representing the twin towers. #gallery-2...
DUXBURY, MA

