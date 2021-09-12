Remembering 9-11: We should not despair
Heroes are people who put their lives in peril in order to save others. We pause this weekend to remember the heroes of Sept. 11, 2001, along with all who perished. The heroes include the fire and rescue personnel who entered the burning, falling twin towers in New York City. Many never made it out. They include people working in those towers who helped others escape. They include passengers and crew from the United Airlines flight that was headed toward a Washington, D.C., target. They rushed a cockpit door, knowing they would die in the effort.
