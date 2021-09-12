CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
9/11/21: Open Game Thread

By Lookout Landing
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you haven’t been scoreboard watching (and really, do you have a good reason not to be?), here’s a quick summary: the A’s lost to Texas after blowing a 6-2 lead, the Orioles lost the first game of their doubleheader in an absolutely wild 11-10 final against the Blue Jays, and both the Yankees and Red Sox are up by five against the Mets and White Sox, respectively. Not a lot of fun compared to yesterday. With that, the need for the Mariners to keep winning ratcheted up a couple of notches, and if they see Humberto Castellanos anything like they did last Saturday, they should be in good shape.

Texas State
