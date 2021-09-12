CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lookout Landing Podcast 167: One Game Back in the Wild Card Hunt!

By Lookout Landing
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are back with another hot, spicy episode of the lookout landing podcast. This week is particularly exciting for several reasons. First off, the Mariners are done playing the Houston Astros until next season (unless we meet our dreaded rivals in the American League Championship Series of course). Secondly, because after defeating the pitiful, husk of a baseball team that is the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Mariners sit with an identical 77-64 record to the Oakland As, and are a single game out of the second wild card spot. Obviously the competition both within the division from the As and from the rest of the league remains stiff, with critical series against the Red Sox on the horizon.

