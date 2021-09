TOWNSEND (CBS) – A new school year has begun, and the COVID-19 Delta variant is keeping school nurses extremely busy across the state. “You do not get a break, we don’t get a lunch,” said Becky Boutwell, District Nurse for North Middlesex School District. “You do what you need to do as a nurse to maintain the safety of the building.” Boutwell overseas seven schools serving 3,000 students. She says her team of seven nurses are working hard. “They are the frontlines for everybody. If we get it wrong, then someone else can get COVID. So we need...

