Remembering Mark Bingham 20 Years Later

Reminiscing On Bingham’s Heroism On 9/11’s Solemn 20-Year Anniversary. BERKELEY – 20 years ago, the nation collectively stood still in horror as it watched the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. But as the chaos unfolded, it became clear that a fourth plane had been hijacked and was aimed at the U.S. Capitol Building. After a struggle unfolded with the terrorists in the cockpit, four American heroes managed to divert the plane which crashed into an open field in Pennsylvania, ultimately saving countless lives in the process. One of those heroes was Mark Bingham, a member of the 1991 Cal rugby national championship team and a 1993 recipient of a bachelor's degree in social sciences with an emphasis in international relations.