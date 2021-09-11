CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berkeley, CA

Remembering Mark Bingham 20 Years Later

By RUGBY
calbears.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReminiscing On Bingham’s Heroism On 9/11’s Solemn 20-Year Anniversary. BERKELEY – 20 years ago, the nation collectively stood still in horror as it watched the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. But as the chaos unfolded, it became clear that a fourth plane had been hijacked and was aimed at the U.S. Capitol Building. After a struggle unfolded with the terrorists in the cockpit, four American heroes managed to divert the plane which crashed into an open field in Pennsylvania, ultimately saving countless lives in the process. One of those heroes was Mark Bingham, a member of the 1991 Cal rugby national championship team and a 1993 recipient of a bachelor's degree in social sciences with an emphasis in international relations.

calbears.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Caught in Southie

Remembering 9/11 – 20 years later

It’s been 20 years since the terrorist attacks on September 11th, 2001. Here are some ways to honor and remember. Governor Charlie Baker and other state officials will honor victims who died at the World Trade Center in New York City, at the Pentagon in Washington D.C., and in a field in rural Pennsylvania via a mix of pre-recorded and in-person events. You can watch starting at 8:30am on Saturday on the Massachusetts 9/11 Fund website.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Washington State
City
Berkeley, CA
City
Washington, CA
spectrumlocalnews.com

Remembering September 11: Diverted passenger reflects 20 years later

YORK, S.C. — Most people remember where they were the morning the planes hit the Twin Towers on September 11. The deadliest terror attack in the United States left nearly 3,000 people dead. This year marks 20 years since the attacks, and a man living in South Carolina remembers being...
YORK, SC
scstudentmedia.com

9/11- Remembering and Reflecting 20 Years Later

20 years full of memorials, church services, parades, moments of silence. Two decades of raw photos burned into memories, and the audio of voices crying to loved ones telling them to stay strong without them, that they love them so dearly. Social media posts flood the internet throughout the day...
SOCIETY
royalcaribbeanblog.com

Alaska Senator introduces bill to permanently allow cruise ships to sail to Alaska without stopping in Canada

A new bill aims to permanently circumvent U.S. cabotage laws so that cruise ships can always visit Alaska without needing to stop in Canada. U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) announced on Wednesday she will introduce a new bill to Congress that would permanently allow foreign flagged cruise ships to sail to Alaska without having to stop in Canada by creating a permanent exemption from the Passenger Vessel Services Act (PVSA).
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Canada#Doc Hudson#The World Trade Center#Capitol Building#American#Social Sciences#The U S Rugby Foundation
MotorBiscuit

Flashing Headlights to Warn of Speed Traps Is Protected By the 1st Amendment But That Doesn’t Mean It’s Legal

Flashing headlights is not a new concept. We have all driven down the road and saw someone flash their lights a few times. It is used to communicate when there is something up ahead of you that they have already passed while driving. In most situations, it is a warning that a policeman is performing their duty ahead, whether checking for drunk drivers, waiting with a speed detector, or dealing with some other situation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Post

Larry Elder tried his own Big Lie. He did Democrats — and democracy — a favor.

Will Wilkinson publishes the Model Citizen newsletter. He is a senior fellow at the Progressive Policy Institute. This week, Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom crushed the bid to oust him from office by a roughly 27-percentage-point, 2.5 million-vote margin, with around three-quarters of votes counted as of Wednesday. Unseating Newsom was unlikely. But that didn’t stop Republican Larry Elder — the hard-right radio personality who emerged as Newsom’s leading challenger — from trying to preemptively delegitimize the result with intimations of voter fraud.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Bingham
Person
Jeremy Glick
Person
John Mccain
The Independent

Teen surfer in Florida attacked by shark in chilling video

A 16-year-old teen on holiday in Florida was bitten in the arm by a shark, while bystanders looked on in alarm and a photographer filmed the attack.The chilling video shows surfer Doyle Nielson paddling on his board at around 1.20pm on 9 September in New Smyrna beach, also known as the unofficial shark-bite capital of the world.The six-foot-long shark’s fin can briefly be seen out of the water as it approaches Doyle. The shark soon after attacks the teen surfer and bites his right arm.“It felt like someone on their surfboard had come full speed directly at me and...
ANIMALS
The Associated Press

One stunning afternoon: Setbacks imperil Biden’s reset

WASHINGTON (AP) — It was an hour President Joe Biden would no doubt like to forget. On Friday, the Pentagon acknowledged that a drone strike in Afghanistan killed 10 civilians, including seven children, not terrorists. A panel advising the Food and Drug Administration voted to not recommend COVID booster shots for all Americans over 16, dashing an administration hope. And France announced it was recalling its ambassador to the U.S. out of anger for being cut out of a secret nuclear submarine deal Biden had struck with the United Kingdom and Australia.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
News Talk 1490

Conservatives Suggest White Woman Heckling Larry Elder While Wearing Gorilla Mask Is Racist ‘Hate Crime’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Every single day, white conservatives prove that if they have nothing else, they have the nerve. As we previously reported, last week, Larry Elder—the frontrunner among 46 candidates running to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom if Californians vote to recall him on Tuesday—was on the campaign trail at a homeless encampment in Venice when the crowd grew hostile towards him and a woman who was wearing a gorilla mask rode by him on a bicycle and chucked an egg in his direction narrowly missing his head.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy