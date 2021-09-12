CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Gatos, CA

Childhood Memories

 5 days ago

The first clear memories of my childhood began in the town of Los Gatos, located in south end of Silicon Valley and nestled against the base of the Santa Cruz mountains. Our family had just moved from San Francisco to the last house on a dead-end street that was surround on three sides by prune and apricot orchards, and the town was changing fast from a farming and logging base to a service and retail economy. The neighborhood dads worked further out in the valley at places like the Ford and General Motors assembly plants, and our father worked at a factory next to the massive Food Machinery Corporation plant, where they were busy churning out 98,000 M-113 armored personal carriers and later M-2 Bradley armored fighting vehicles.

