Annette a l’Amazon

Act 3 fans, get ready. Steven and Chandler have often joked about using a "loose format" when an episode goes off the rails, but this week's Act 3 is, perhaps, the loosest of loose formats. Steven and Chandler are joined this week by the ghost of "Stan Lee" and "Rocket Raccoon" as they discuss the latest entertainment news. Chandler has the scoop on "Shang-Chi, and the Legend of the Ten Rings," the newest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we have what is hopefully, the final news story we will need to report about "Jeopardy's" Mike Richards, and Steven and Chandler talk about "Annette," the new film starring Adam Driver that is now streaming on Amazon Prime video. If you like fun and the hijinks this episode is brimming over with them. Click the play button and see what we mean.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO