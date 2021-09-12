CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Annette a l’Amazon

 5 days ago

For some thirty years now your Musical Patriot has marched in step with a woman named Annette to countless nights in the cinema, opera, and theater. Last Friday was not one of them. Her given name required us to see the recently released musical, Annette, so march we did to...

Simon Helberg on the genius of Adam Driver, and his experience making Annette

Annette is one of the most innovative and unique films released this year – and to mark its release we spoke to Simon Helberg, who stars alongside Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard in this somewhat bizarre piece of contemporary cinema. The actor, of course famed for his work in US sitcom The Big Bang Theory, speaks about his process making the film, and the genius of his co-star Driver. He also talks about his relationship with the music of Sparks, whether he enjoys singing – and whether he gave his character ‘The Accompanist’ an actual name.
Scott McDaniel: ‘Annette’ is like a great play made into a lame musical

For me, the two most basic elements of musicals are storytelling and music. Rather unorthodox in its storytelling, Adam Driver’s new musical film “Annette” has an absorbing narrative. Unfortunately, the music of this project feels halfhearted. “Annette” is French director Leos Carax’s first film in English, though it feels quite...
Act 3 Podcast: "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" and "Annette"

Act 3 fans, get ready. Steven and Chandler have often joked about using a "loose format" when an episode goes off the rails, but this week's Act 3 is, perhaps, the loosest of loose formats. Steven and Chandler are joined this week by the ghost of "Stan Lee" and "Rocket Raccoon" as they discuss the latest entertainment news. Chandler has the scoop on "Shang-Chi, and the Legend of the Ten Rings," the newest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we have what is hopefully, the final news story we will need to report about "Jeopardy's" Mike Richards, and Steven and Chandler talk about "Annette," the new film starring Adam Driver that is now streaming on Amazon Prime video. If you like fun and the hijinks this episode is brimming over with them. Click the play button and see what we mean.
New York City, NY
New York State
Ithaca, NY
Ithaca, NY
Big Bang Theory star Simon Helberg became French citizen to get part in Annette: ‘No big deal’

The Big Bang Theory star Simon Helberg has explained how he became a French citizen to land a part in his latest film, Annette.The actor – best known for his role as Howard Wolowitz in the long-running US sitcom – stars opposite Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard in the musical, which was written by the band Sparks and directed by the French director Leos Carax.Carax had said he wanted to make sure there were enough Europeans in the film to satisfy quotas that would secure EU funding. Helberg, whose wife is a French citizen and whose children go to...
'Annette' Producer Charles Gillibert Discusses Plans For Newly-Acquired Revered Banner Les Films du Losange (EXCLUSIVE)

Charles Gillibert, the thriving French producer behind Leos Carax’s Cannes prizewinning “Annette,” spoke to Variety about his recent acquisition of Les Films du Losange, one of France’s oldest and most revered auteur-driven production and distribution companies. Gillibert teamed up with French financier Alexis Dantec, former managing director of the film...
Marion Cotillard
Simon Helberg
Anna Magdalena Bach
Russell Mael
Leos Carax
Ron White
Adam Driver
Whoopi Goldberg Relives Her Night at the Met Gala: My Body Was 'Done'

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. Whoopi Goldberg had quite the night at the Met Gala. This morning on The View, Goldberg relived the highs and lows of her evening, which included one very long trip up the stairs in a purple frock designed by Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. While the gown may have been gorgeous, the longtime moderator reminded viewers that beauty is pain as she explained that she was barely able to get up from the table at the end of the event. "My body said, 'You're done. You're just finished,'" joked Goldberg.
What type of cancer did Norm Macdonald have?

NORM Macdonald was an influential comedian who famously starred on Saturday Night Live. Macdonald died on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at age 61. Norm Macdonald died after a nine-year private battle with cancer. The comedian's management firm confirmed his death to Deadline, and revealed the SNL star was fighting cancer...
A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
JoJo Siwa shares upsetting news ahead of DWTS debut

Hannah Hargrave JoJo Siwa voiced her upset, anger and frustration after sad news she was not expecting ahead of her Dancing With the Stars debut. JoJo Siwa was not happy on Tuesday when she took to social media with a message for Nickelodeon. Ahead of her appearance on DWTS, the...
Goldie Hawn's daughter-in-law mourns devastating death in emotional post

Goldie Hawn's daughter-in-law, actress Meredith Hagner, shared some devastating news with her fans on social media at the start of the week. The mother-of-one announced the death of her beloved rescue dog Bowie, who sadly passed away in her arms. Wyatt Russell's wife shared a series of photos of the...
Elton John shares agonising health update that leaves fans in tears

Sir Elton John broke the sad news on Thursday that he has been forced to reschedule his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour due to ongoing health issues. The singer shared a heartfelt statement on social media in which he revealed he has been in "considerable pain and discomfort" after a nasty fall left him with a damaged hip.
Julianne Hough Apologizes After Resurfaced Photos Remind She’s Not Prime Material For A Show About Activism

As Dancing with the Stars alum and actress Julianne Hough faces some tough criticism for her involvement in the new CBS series The Activist, the dancing pro is apologizing for her 2013 blackface scandal where she dressed up as Crazy Eyes from Netflix's Orange is the New Black. According to the New York Post, Hough took to Instagram to address the situation, writing a lengthy statement.
Co-creator and actor Ben Best dies at 46

Ben Best, who co-created the popular HBO comedy Eastbound & Down with Danny McBride and Jody Hill and also starred as Clegg, is dead. The writer and actor died at the young age of only 46. Sad news for fans of Eastbound & Down: Ben Best, who made up a...
CELEBRITIES
Met Gala: Channing Tatum and Other Male Celebs Slammed for Wearing Black Tuxedos

The stars brought the fashion to the Met Gala's red carpet. Although, some looks are more fashionable than others, especially as viewers are concerned. More specifically, Met Gala fans have taken to social media to criticize numerous male stars, including Channing Tatum and James Corden, for simply wearing tuxes and suits to the event.
