Vermilion County Covid 19 update 9/11/21
Due to our HIGH transmission status, it is recommended that everyone, despite vaccination, should wear a mask when indoors. Local transmission decreased slightly to 500.28 over the last 7-day period. Please continue to encourage people to get vaccinated, wear a mask when indoors, and make good decisions. Our actions can affect everyone in this community. For a full view of the CDC reports for Vermilion County, go to the CD Tracker Link:whporadio.com
