Slow start aside, Nebraska did what it needed to do on Saturday and beat the FCS-member Fordham Rams 52-7 to improve to 1-1 on the season. A lopsided win over an inferior opponent isn’t going to convince the fan base that things have changed for the better for head coach Scott Frost’s team, but the Huskers needed a win and they got one without too many backbreaking, self-inflicted errors.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO