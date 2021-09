FedEx announced Thursday plans to hire 90,000 workers across its US network as it gears up for the holiday season amid increased e-commerce demand. The package delivery company plans "National Hiring Day" events in several cities on September 23, including Dallas, Atlanta and Memphis, Tennessee. FedEx typically adds thousands of workers in the fall months ahead of the holiday season, but this year's recruitment drive is bigger than normal. The company added 70,000 workers for the 2020-21 holiday season. This year's push also comes amid a crunch for frontline workers that has prompted companies such as Amazon, Walmart and McDonald's to boost pay.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO