OH MY GOODNESS, THE SEASON IS HERE AND WE FINALLY GET TO WATCH BRONCOS FOOTBALL AFTER 150 YEARS OF OFF-SEASON, AND I JUST CAN’T STAND IT!!!. At least enough to more intelligently introduce the first Ultimate Fan Guide of 2021. But I won’t lie. I’m pretty dang excited. For some reason, this offseason felt longer, and the anticipation to see if the Broncos can actually get back to winning football feels more intense. Probably because it seems like we’ve been in the desert for way longer than five seasons (Moses has nothing on us).

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO