Remembering … that day

By Janet Hart Leonard
readthereporter.com
 5 days ago

Of course I remember where I was. Sitting there in my living room that morning, I was scared. We were attacked – not just our buildings, but our security. As I watched, I was trying to wrap my mind around what was happening. The strongest nation in the world was being terrorized by evil and hate.

