New trails, greenways aim to connect Westfield, Noblesville, downtown Indy
Making the city of Indianapolis a safer place to live for its residents: That’s the goal of city officials as they announced a new trails and greenways initiative. On Wednesday, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett joined the Indianapolis Department of Public Works to detail plans for Circle City Forward Phase Three, a $25 million investment in the construction and design of nine different trail and greenway projects.readthereporter.com
Comments / 0