Mingle with artists next weekend at Carmel on Canvas Plein Air event
Watch art created before your very eyes at the Carmel on Canvas Plein Air event – an open-air painting exhibition and competition on the sidewalks throughout the Carmel Arts & Design District, Midtown, Carmel City Center and the City Hall Japanese Gardens. More than three dozen artists from the Midwest, Maryland, South Carolina and other states will be at the event, which is free to spectators, runs Friday, Sept. 17 to Sunday, Sept. 19.readthereporter.com
Comments / 0