20 years later: Hamilton County will never forget
First responders from across Hamilton County came together Saturday morning in solemn remembrance of 20 years since the September 11 attacks. (Above) Carmel police officers gathered in front of the city’s Veterans Memorial, just across from Carter Green. (Below) Noblesville police and firefighters gathered at the Farmers Market at Federal Hill Commons for the city’s commemoration ceremony. Thank you to all first responders for your dedication to keeping us safe.readthereporter.com
Comments / 0