The Rays have placed Wander Franco on the injured list

Wander Franco was placed on injured reserve by the Rays on Saturday, MLBTradeRumors.com reports. Franco had to leave the game early Friday after injuring that hamstring while running the bases. Taylor Walls was recalled from Triple-A to take the place of Franco on the roster. The Rays have yet to announce a timetable for when Franco might return to the team. Franco will have an MRI on Saturday to determine when he might be able to return to the Rays.