CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

The Rays have placed Wander Franco on the injured list

By Sports Grid
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWander Franco was placed on injured reserve by the Rays on Saturday, MLBTradeRumors.com reports. Franco had to leave the game early Friday after injuring that hamstring while running the bases. Taylor Walls was recalled from Triple-A to take the place of Franco on the roster. The Rays have yet to announce a timetable for when Franco might return to the team. Franco will have an MRI on Saturday to determine when he might be able to return to the Rays.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Rays lose game to Red Sox, Wander Franco to headache

ST. PETERSBURG — It’s only been two games, but so far it hasn’t been much of a September to remember for the Rays. Thursday was their second straight loss since the calendar flipped and the second night they have looked bad in doing so, losing 4-0 to the Red Sox.
MLB
Central Illinois Proud

Wander Franco leads surging Rays against Red Sox

Wander Franco’s impact for the Tampa Bay Rays has been as advertised, but even his exploits were overshadowed by his club’s 11-10 comeback win in 10 innings over the host Boston Red Sox on Monday. Franco and his teammates — winners of 10 of 17 over Boston — will try...
MLB
610 Sports Radio

Rays rookie Wander Franco ties Mickey Mantle with rare feat

Wander Franco joined some pretty impressive company on Monday. The Tampa Bay Rays rookie shortstop ripped a triple off the center field wall in the first inning against Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale to give him 36 consecutive games of reaching base safely. The mark ties Mickey Mantle for...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wander Franco
theScore

Rays' Franco likely heading to IL after injuring hamstring

The Tampa Bay Rays will probably be without Wander Franco for at least some of the stretch run. Rays manager Kevin Cash said it's likely that Franco ends up on the injured list after leaving Friday's game with a tight hamstring. "I don't see a situation where he avoids the...
MLB
NW Florida Daily News

Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays odds, picks and prediction

The Tampa Bay Rays (89-55) meet the Toronto Blue Jays (81-63) Tuesday for the second game of their three-game set at Rogers Centre. First pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET. Let's analyze the lines around the Rays vs. Blue Jays odds with MLB picks and predictions. Season series: Rays...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Injured List#The Rays#Triple A#Major League Baseball
Birmingham Star

Drew Rasmussen, Rays slow surging Blue Jays, 2-0

Ji-Man Choi and Brandon Lowe hit home runs and the visiting Tampa Bay Rays clipped the Toronto Blue Jays, 2-0, on Tuesday night. Five pitchers combined for the Rays to hold the Blue Jays to three hits. It was only the third time this season that the Blue Jays have been shutout.
MLB
snntv.com

Rays routed by Blue Jays yesterday, 8-1

TORONTO (SNN-TV) - Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his major league-leading 45th home run, Alek Manoah set a career high by pitching eight shutout innings of one-hit ball, and the Toronto Blue Jays routed the Tampa Bay Rays 8-1 on Monday night. The AL East-leading Rays, outhit 17-2, lost for the...
MLB
The Associated Press

Choi and Lowe HR, Rays beat Jays 2-0 to reach 90-win mark

TORONTO (AP) — Drew Rasmussen combined with four relievers on a three-hitter. Brandon Lowe and Ji-Man Choi homered and the Tampa Bay Rays became the first AL team to reach 90 wins by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 2-0 Tuesday night. After losing four of their previous five, the East-leading...
MLB
numberfire.com

Francisco Mejia taking seat for Rays versus Blue Jays

Tampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejia is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays. Mejia started three of the last four games for the Rays. Mike Zunino is starting at catcher over Mejia and hitting ninth Tuesday night. numberFire’s models...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Kevin Kiermaier kept out of Rays' lineup Tuesday

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays. Manuel Margot is starting in center field over Kiermaier and hitting eighth. numberFire’s models project Margot for 8.4 FanDuel points and he has a $2,400 salary...
MLB
audacy.com

MLB keeps sweeping Yankees cheating scandals under the rug

MLB claims it wants to police sign-stealing and subterfuge. Yet, it never investigates the Yankees. The latest Yankees cheating scandal emerged last weekend, when the Mets accused them of whistling before pitches to steal signs. The Yankees pleaded their innocence, claiming reliever Wandy Peralta was whistling to create some energy in their lethargic dugout.
MLB
The Spun

NFL Stadium Apologizes For Gross Concessions Mistake

Week 1 couldn’t have gone much worse for New York Giants fans, especially those who were at the game. The Giants began the season with a crushing 27-13 loss to the Denver Broncos. Both Daniel Jones (267 yards passing and two touchdowns) and Saquon Barkley (10 carries for 26 yards) had forgettable performances and the defense gave up way too much to Teddy Bridgewater (264 yards passing and two touchdowns) and Melvin Gordon (101 yards rushing and one score).
NFL
FanSided

Indians: 3 reasons to move on from Roberto Perez in the offseason

It’s time to move on from the oft-injured Indians’ catcher Roberto Perez. Roberto Perez has not played a game for the Indians since Aug 3 and will return in the double-header against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday. That’s good news for the pitching staff as Perez is one of the better catchers in the league at calling a game, but it’s bad news for the offense. That offensive dread is just one reason why it’s time to move on from Perez.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy