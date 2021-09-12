CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulls Rumors: Zach LaVine a key trade target for the Celtics

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZach LaVine, Bulls Rumors (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) Something that likely won’t slow down around Bulls rumors heading into next season is any speculation surrounding star shooting guard Zach LaVine on the trade market. It doesn’t look like the Bulls’ front office has given any indication that LaVine will be available in trade talks heading into next season, but that hasn’t stopped various reports from coming out about teams potentially targeting him.

