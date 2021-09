The Calgary Stampeders reach the midway point of the abridged 2021 Canadian Football League season with a visit to Hamilton and a Friday-night meeting with the Tiger-Cats. Calgary (2-4) is looking for a second consecutive road victory after posting a 32-16 win in the Labour Day rematch last week in Edmonton. The Stamps defence keyed the victory by forcing two turnovers and sacking Elks quarterback Trevor Harris on seven occasions including three sacks apiece by Stefen Banks and Shawn Lemon. The Ticats (2-3) are coming off a week in which they dropped a 17-16 decision in Toronto and lost the services of quarterback Dane Evans due to injury.

