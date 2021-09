HOULTON, Maine — Aroostook County lost more people than any other Maine county over the last decade, according to the most recent U.S. census. The County lost about 4,700 people during that time, down to a little more than 67,000 people, representing a 7.1 percent decrease in population. Though some smaller communities in The County reported a population growth, every town or city in Aroostook with a population higher than 1,500 people saw a decline over the past decade.

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME ・ 4 DAYS AGO