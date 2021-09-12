524 N 30th St, Richmond City, VA 23223

Would you like the charm and convenience of Church Hill without the challenges of an older home? Then you have found it! This beautiful, updated home welcomes you with an open floor plan with bright windows and it's only 14 years young! The expansive kitchen has plenty of storage for all of your gourmet cooking needs and the new tile backsplash looks gorgeous over those durable granite countertops. New lighting throughout the house gives a new modern look. New carpet cushions your feet as you walk upstairs. The renovated bathrooms have new LED mirrors to help you get ready to tackle the day as you dress for success! All wrapped up close to Church Hill's amazing restaurants including Alewife, Alamo BBQ and Proper Pie and easy proximity to downtown, 95 and 64 and even the train. Bring your pooch as you are close to the Chimborazo Dog park too! This home is not to be missed!