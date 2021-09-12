CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond, VA

524 N 30th St, Richmond City, VA 23223

Richmond.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWould you like the charm and convenience of Church Hill without the challenges of an older home? Then you have found it! This beautiful, updated home welcomes you with an open floor plan with bright windows and it's only 14 years young! The expansive kitchen has plenty of storage for all of your gourmet cooking needs and the new tile backsplash looks gorgeous over those durable granite countertops. New lighting throughout the house gives a new modern look. New carpet cushions your feet as you walk upstairs. The renovated bathrooms have new LED mirrors to help you get ready to tackle the day as you dress for success! All wrapped up close to Church Hill's amazing restaurants including Alewife, Alamo BBQ and Proper Pie and easy proximity to downtown, 95 and 64 and even the train. Bring your pooch as you are close to the Chimborazo Dog park too! This home is not to be missed!

richmond.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Business
Richmond, VA
Real Estate
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
The Hill

24 states threaten legal action over Biden's vaccine mandate

Twenty-four states threatened to sue the Biden administration on Thursday over the president's new rule to require employers with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccinations and frequent testing for their workers. A group of Republican state attorneys general sent a letter to President Biden vowing to take legal action...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Cooking#Dog Park#Gourmet#Tile#Church Hill#Alewife Alamo Bbq#Proper Pie
The Hill

Court rules Prince Philip's will to remain sealed for 90 years

London's High Court has ruled that the will of the late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, husband to Queen Elizabeth, will remain sealed for 90 years to maintain the monarchy's "dignity." Judge Andrew McFarlane of the court's family division ruled that Philip's will shall remain sealed "and that no copy...
U.K.
Fox News

Judge rejects DOJ move to block Texas abortion law

A federal judge denied a Department of Justice request to block enforcement of the controversial Texas abortion law. "[T]his case presents complex, important questions of law that merit a full opportunity for the parties to present their positions to the Court," wrote United States District Judge Robert Pitman in a one page decision Thursday. "Accordingly, IT IS ORDERED that the United States’ Opposed Motion for Expedited Briefing Schedule, (Dkt. 13), is DENIED."
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy