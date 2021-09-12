Tech Q&A:Why Dropbox, grandfather of online storage, is still with us

I just watched the “live” Apple event. No Mac computers were announced today. However, the new iPhone 13 Pro has much to notice for pro video and digital cinema producers. For the first time in history, they include ProRes recording on iOS, up to 1TB storage capacity and even rack focus, either auto (when the iPhone 13 anticipates a change in priority of subjects) or manual. There is also macro capability, with an M.O.D. (minimum object distance) of 2 centimeters and larger sensor with larger 1.9 µm pixels. In addition, the minimum aperture is now ƒ/1.5. Ahead are photos, the press release and pricing. I expect FilMIC Pro to be updated soon to take advantage of these new features.

