Cardano Price Analysis: ADA retests $2.80, prepares for rally ahead of Alonzo Upgrade

ADA shows the bearish market now. The token has shown the pattern of falling three methods in the last 24 hours. The RSI oscillator for ADA shows the NEUTRAL action. The token has a circulating supply of 32,038,100,437 ADA coins and a max. supply of 45,000,000,000 ADA coins. The last known price of the token, ADA, is 2.4620 and is up by 3.24% over the last 24 hours. It has the current trading volume(s) of 4,140,860,156 with an increase of 12.55% over the last 24 hours. ADA has holders with 235,909 addresses and the active transfer(s) of 4,284,124 in the last 24 hours.

MARKETS ・ 15 HOURS AGO