Cardano Price Analysis: ADA retests $2.80, prepares for rally ahead of Alonzo Upgrade

By Richard Adrian
cryptopolitan.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCardano price analysis is suggesting a bullish market. ADA/USD continued to retrace over the last 24 hours. Cardano is warming up for the final stage of the Alonzo Upgrade set to take place at 21:00 UTC on September 12th, 2021. In the hours leading to the smart contracts update, ADA/USD is trading bullishly and hence our positive Cardano price analysis. The coin is already up by 6 percent following a retracement yesterday that saw the coin breach the $2.6 resistance. We are therefore expecting Cardano to increase in price in the next 24-hours and attempt to break above the $3 mark.

www.cryptopolitan.com

Benzinga

100 Smart Contracts Deployed On Cardano 24 Hours After Alonzo Upgrade

More than 100 smart contracts are now live on the Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) blockchain. What Happened: One hundred smart contracts and one decentralized application were successfully deployed on the Cardano network just 24 hours after the Alonzo upgrade brought the smart contract functionality to the network, according to a report from CityA.M.
Cardano
#Price Action#Cardano Price Analysis#Ada Usd#The Alonzo Upgrade#Cardano Bulls#Decentralized Exchanges#Nft Marketplace#Cryptopolitan Com
zycrypto.com

Cardano’s Successful Alonzo Upgrade Sees PolyMarket Lose Bet

Cardano has successfully launched the Alonzo hard fork, which introduces smart contract functionality to the network. The update went live on September 12 and allows for more expansive use cases for the blockchain. The successful update sees Polymarket lose its wager of $50,000 that it made with Charles Hoskinson. Cardano...
investing.com

Cardano’s New Alonzo Upgrade Already Showing Remarkable Results

Cardano’s New Alonzo Upgrade Already Showing Remarkable Results. Cardano’s latest upgrade, Alonzo, is already showing exceptional results. This marks the first stage of Hoskinson’s plans for better financial systems. Reports say that this upgrade aims to bring programmability to the blockchain. Cardano’s highly anticipated Alonzo upgrade became the talk of...
