Cardano Price Analysis: ADA retests $2.80, prepares for rally ahead of Alonzo Upgrade
Cardano price analysis is suggesting a bullish market. ADA/USD continued to retrace over the last 24 hours. Cardano is warming up for the final stage of the Alonzo Upgrade set to take place at 21:00 UTC on September 12th, 2021. In the hours leading to the smart contracts update, ADA/USD is trading bullishly and hence our positive Cardano price analysis. The coin is already up by 6 percent following a retracement yesterday that saw the coin breach the $2.6 resistance. We are therefore expecting Cardano to increase in price in the next 24-hours and attempt to break above the $3 mark.www.cryptopolitan.com
