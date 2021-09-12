Stakely lifts Georgetown over Delaware State 20-14 in OT
Joshua Stakely scored on a 5-yard run in overtime and Georgetown rallied to knock off Delaware State 20-14 in nonconference play on Saturday. Stakely accounted for all 25 yards of the Hoyas' OT drive, carrying four times. Georgetown had a chance to win its season opener in regulation, but Conor Hunt's 35-yard field-goal attempt sailed left with 5:26 remaining. Stakely was held to 18 yards rushing in regulation play.www.miamiherald.com
