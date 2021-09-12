BVB Two-day Georgetown Tournament Recap
Both Freshmen and JV traveled to Georgetown to compete in tough Georgetown tournament on Thursday (9/9/21) and Saturday 9/11/21). The Freshmen White team battled on the court Thursday but could not find their team chemistry to complete a set. Silintip Rattana had a strong serving and passing day, and Alessa Phelps had several good serves to provide momentum. Ultimately, Freshmen white finished the day 0-3, placing them in the Copper bracket for Saturday.beltontigerathletics.com
