Debbie “Bug” Diane Segars Bragg, of 5822 Hwy 14, age 68, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021, at her home. Born in Oconee County, she was the daughter of the late Stanley James and Elizabeth Walters Segars. Mrs. Bragg was retired with Beaty O. Gross Attorney at Law and was a member of Eastside Baptist Church where she taught AWANA for many years. She was affectionately known to her family as “Bug,” whom she loved dearly.