CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

This Glamping Treehouse In Southern California Is The Treehouse Getaway Adults Will Love

By Scott Dylan
Only In Southern California
Only In Southern California
 5 days ago

You don’t need to forgo the luxuries of home when camping in Southern California. Tucked away in the trees is the perfect glamping destination. It’s a treehouse with all the amenities you could ever want with plenty of privacy to make your stay much more comfortable. If you want an incredible view of the Santa Cruz Mountains, you won’t want to pass up the chance of staying at this beautiful location hidden in the woods.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SJiHo_0btaD1F200
You'll want to get over your fear of heights fast to enjoy your glamping trip in the treetops. It's not every day that you get to sleep under the stars and a canopy of leaves. You'll want to soak up every minute of the experience.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H0mjT_0btaD1F200
The bridge leading to the treehouse is charming. It's got an old-fashioned feel to it despite being safe and modern. You'll love being able to cross it with ease. Not everyone can say that they've had such an exceptional experience in their lifetime.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q1akj_0btaD1F200
The deck offers a place to sit with your travel companions and have a good conversation. You can sneak outdoors to watch the sunset or get up early while the sun rises and read a good book.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SlsMj_0btaD1F200
The interior is outstanding. It looks rustic and feels very welcoming. It has everything a person needs to enjoy their time in a treehouse. From plush bedding to a tiny kitchen, there's something available in the treehouse that makes you smile.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29FrQL_0btaD1F200
The kitchen provides you with space to prepare amazing meals. You can look out the windows or eat outdoors on the deck. Food takes a whole new meaning when you can enjoy it in a treehouse. It doesn't even need to be peanut butter and jelly to feel like an authentic treetop meal.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RduKL_0btaD1F200
Enjoy a good soak in the hot tub. It's easy to forget about your worries when you have such amazing scenery to enjoy. You've got a view of yourself when you're hot-tubbing in the treetops.

Ready to have your mind blown even more? These 8 Unique Places To Stay In Southern California Will Give You An Unforgettable Experience. Pack your bags and get ready to have an experience of a lifetime. You’re going to love how you feel when you explore the strange and magical accommodations found throughout the southern part of the state.

Comments / 11

Related
Only In Southern California

The Old Place Is An Old-School Steakhouse In Southern California That Hasn’t Changed In Decades

Some things only get better with time. That’s the truth about The Old Place. Serving up hot, fresh steaks isn’t the only thing the restaurant’s good at. It also delivers a warm and inviting atmosphere for you to enjoy. You don’t need to saddle up to enjoy the old-school steakhouse. It’s easy to get to […] The post The Old Place Is An Old-School Steakhouse In Southern California That Hasn’t Changed In Decades appeared first on Only In Your State.
Only In Southern California

Pann’s Restaurant In Southern California is Where History and Good Food Meet

If you love history, pop culture, and good food, you’ve got to check out Pann’s Restaurant in Los Angeles. A pillar in the city, it’s been around since the late 1950s and carries the nostalgia of the times. Few things have changed about the iconic diner, which has starred in movies and photoshoots for decades. […] The post Pann’s Restaurant In Southern California is Where History and Good Food Meet appeared first on Only In Your State.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Only In Southern California

Enjoy Unlimited Alcohol On A Booze Cruise In Southern California

If you’re ready to break away from the doldrums of day-to-day living, the Tiki Mermaid will help you on your voyage. Located in Marina del Rey, the popular booze cruise offers an open bar option with premium brands of alcohol and snacks such as pretzels and nuts. For three hours at a time, you can […] The post Enjoy Unlimited Alcohol On A Booze Cruise In Southern California appeared first on Only In Your State.
LIFESTYLE
Only In Southern California

For Just $260 A Night, You Can Stay In An Architectural Wonder At Joshua Tree In Southern California

Expansive landscape views and heart-stopping sunsets aren’t just for famed Western painters. At this beautiful Airbnb near Joshua Tree National Park in Southern California, you can connect with the landscape in a deep and meaningful way. If you find yourself searching for a vacation home that’s a little more interesting than the local Marriott, Joshua […] The post For Just $260 A Night, You Can Stay In An Architectural Wonder At Joshua Tree In Southern California appeared first on Only In Your State.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treehouse#In The Woods#The Strange#Glamping#Luxuries
Only In Southern California

Wake Up On Top Of A Mountain At This San Bernardino Airbnb In Southern California

For a memorable escape that includes fresh air and scenic views, plan a stay at Balsam Boho when you visit Southern California. Located in Big Bear Lake, this stunning vacation rental is surrounding by the San Bernardino mountains and picturesque views of nature. And because this Airbnb comfortably sleeps 6, it’s also a great destination for a weekend escape with your friends and family.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Only In Southern California

Visit Young Creek Beach In Southern California, A Hidden Gem Beach That Has Its Very Own Waterfall

It’s not every day that a beach waterfall is a part of your adventures in nature. For this unique experience, you’ll need a sturdy pair of shoes and stable footing, because the trail to this spot is a bit of a struggle. Are you ready to find Black Swift Falls? Mark this trail down for […] The post Visit Young Creek Beach In Southern California, A Hidden Gem Beach That Has Its Very Own Waterfall appeared first on Only In Your State.
TRAVEL
Only In Southern California

Hike Through Mount Baldy Loop In Southern California For An Incredible Elevated Adventure

The Mount Baldy loop features an 11-mile round trip view of the area at 3,990 feet, not for the faint-hearted. It’s so high up that many people use the ski lift to get to the top of the trail faster. It can reduce the total elevation you experience by 1,500 feet. For non-experienced hikers, it can be worth the effort to cut the hike in half by using the lift.
LIFESTYLE
Only In Southern California

Stay The Night In A Old-Fashioned Covered Wagon At Ventura Ranch KOA Holiday In Southern California

If you want to connect with nature but don’t want to rough it in a tent, try a covered wagon instead. More “glamping” than camping, a covered wagon stay is an experience in itself. Ventura Ranch KOA Holiday in Santa Paula offers a variety of accommodations including tent and RV sites, cabins, teepees, safari tents, […] The post Stay The Night In A Old-Fashioned Covered Wagon At Ventura Ranch KOA Holiday In Southern California appeared first on Only In Your State.
SANTA PAULA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Only In Southern California

The 10 Best Backroads In Southern California For A Long Scenic Drive

When you need a dose of Southern California’s natural beauty, there’s nothing better than heading out on the open road and taking a long scenic drive on some of SoCal’s most picturesque back roads for a break from the city. Here are some of the best scenic drives in Southern California that you’ll want to […] The post The 10 Best Backroads In Southern California For A Long Scenic Drive appeared first on Only In Your State.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Only In Southern California

20 Reasons Why My Heart Will Always Be In Southern California

There are so many things to love about Southern California that it’s hard to know where to begin. SoCal is more than just a place. It’s a lifestyle. It’s home. It’s vacation. It’s a never-ending feast for the senses. If you’ve ever lived here, visited, or just daydreamed about this pocket of the country, you […] The post 20 Reasons Why My Heart Will Always Be In Southern California appeared first on Only In Your State.
LIFESTYLE
Only In Southern California

Southern California’s Best-Kept Camping Secret Is This Beachside Spot With More Than 150 Glorious Campsites

San Elijo State Beach Campground is a popular camping destination in Del Mar. It is located inside San Elijo State Beach, just 20 miles north of San Diego on the Southern California coastline. To enjoy this outdoor haven, be sure to reserve your campsite up to six months in advance of the arrival date. What […] The post Southern California’s Best-Kept Camping Secret Is This Beachside Spot With More Than 150 Glorious Campsites appeared first on Only In Your State.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Only In Southern California

Touring These 7 Unique Ice Cream Parlors In Southern California Might Just Be The Perfect Way To Cool Down This Summer

We love ice cream, especially in the summer when the world seems a bit more colorful. And we love it more now that ice-cream parlors in Southern California have been on a mission to create the most unique, mouthwatering recipes that just blow our minds. For this article, we will explore the parlors that are […] The post Touring These 7 Unique Ice Cream Parlors In Southern California Might Just Be The Perfect Way To Cool Down This Summer appeared first on Only In Your State.
RESTAURANTS
Only In Southern California

Relax And Rejuvenate At Sacred Mountain River Suites, A Serene Retreat In Southern California

Living in the city has its benefits, but even the most devoted urbanite misses shady trees and untamed rivers from time to time. To experience such a haven, we recommend an escape to Sacred Mountain River Suites, a boutique retreat in the mountainous region of Kernville. Here is what you can expect on your visit. […] The post Relax And Rejuvenate At Sacred Mountain River Suites, A Serene Retreat In Southern California appeared first on Only In Your State.
KERNVILLE, CA
Only In Southern California

Lure Fish House In Southern California Is A Seafood Haven That Serves The Most Scrumptious Meals In A Vibrant Setting

Lure Fish House is a family-owned restaurant that prepares delectable seafood dishes using fresh, sustainable produce from trusted local sources. It is the place to satisfy your seafood appetite. The restaurant is frequented by many for varied reasons, but the seasonally focused menu and vibrant setting often make it to the top of most people’s […] The post Lure Fish House In Southern California Is A Seafood Haven That Serves The Most Scrumptious Meals In A Vibrant Setting appeared first on Only In Your State.
CAMARILLO, CA
Only In Southern California

The Farm Animals At Zoomars River Street Ranch In Southern California Are So Darn Cute That You Won’t Want To Stop Cuddling Them

Since 1980, Zoomars River Street Ranch has charmed over 3 million visitors. For good reasons, too! The resident animals are so darn cute that you would hate to leave them behind when it is time to go home. Here is what you can expect when you visit this little ranch located in the Los Rios […] The post The Farm Animals At Zoomars River Street Ranch In Southern California Are So Darn Cute That You Won’t Want To Stop Cuddling Them appeared first on Only In Your State.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
Only In Southern California

If It’s Not Raining, Visit English Springs Park In Southern California And Enjoy 8.2 Acres Of Gorgeous Trees And Grasslands

In the tranquil environs of Chino Hills, English Springs Park, an 8.2-acre oasis lies at the corner of Grand Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway. It boasts a pond, playground, lofty trees, and multiple amenities. The park is a great place to hang out alone or with family. Here is everything you need to know. Find […] The post If It’s Not Raining, Visit English Springs Park In Southern California And Enjoy 8.2 Acres Of Gorgeous Trees And Grasslands appeared first on Only In Your State.
CHINO HILLS, CA
Only In Southern California

Visit The Surfing Heritage And Culture Center For Free To See The Evolution Of Surfboards In Southern California

The history of Southern California’s love for the coast and surfing goes beyond the local beach scene. It is a rich and inspiring tale that has been preserved by the Surfing Heritage And Culture Center (SHACC). The museum showcases a timeline of the evolution of surfboards and the largest collection of surf archives. Let us […] The post Visit The Surfing Heritage And Culture Center For Free To See The Evolution Of Surfboards In Southern California appeared first on Only In Your State.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Only In Southern California

The World’s Largest Bounce House Is Heading To Southern California Very Soon

There’s a massive bounce house coming to Southern California and it’s one attraction that you won’t want to miss. Fun for the whole family, this gigantic play structure is unlike anything you’ve ever seen. Only here for a short time, the world’s largest bounce house in Southern California is an adventure that’s worth checking out. […] The post The World’s Largest Bounce House Is Heading To Southern California Very Soon appeared first on Only In Your State.
LIFESTYLE
Only In Southern California

Only In Southern California

4K+
Followers
461
Post
316K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Southern California is for people who LOVE the Golden State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy