Charlotte County, FL

LETTER: Covid-19 problems start with DeSantis

 5 days ago

Just as Governor DeSantis cuts school board funds for implementing practices to protect children, we learn from a piece in The Daily Sun, that in the last week, “state reported infections among children and teenagers had increased by 28% over the week before with some children’s hospitals noticing an uptick in admissions as well in the first few weeks back at school.” And, apparently, a Charlotte County student has even died from the virus.

