LETTER: Shouldn't dads have say in abortion?

How dare Florida Republicans call themselves pro-life while refusing federal aid benefiting Florida’s most vulnerable children. Republicans failed to expand Medicaid which would have provided healthcare for many of those children and failed to distribute the bulk of rent assistance from the pandemic relief fund which would have helped keep some of them housed. DeSantis is now inclined to turn down $820 million from the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program, enough to feed 2.1 million children in low-income homes. Hungry, homeless, sick kids? Not a problem for him and Republican supporters. How dare Republicans preach about the “rights of the unborn” when they won’t take care of the born.
