LETTER: Shouldn't dads have say in abortion?

The fact is, the Hyde Amendment largely accomplishes this (since 1976) and has been augmented by all but 17 states to further limit public funds for abortions. Most states have some exceptions for cases he mentioned like rape, incest or saving the life of the mother. So public funding for abortions is just another red herring in the arsenal of those who would do anything to press their religious beliefs onto law, claiming moral high ground and never noticing the ever-growing hypocrisy that more laws do not equal less government.

FARGO, ND ・ 9 DAYS AGO