Women's Health

LETTER: Shouldn't dads have say in abortion?

yoursun.com
 5 days ago

All this talk about women's rights "my body my choice" to have an abortion. Where is the dad's right to keep what he has helped to create by the grace of God? When will he have the right to speak up and say he will take care of the gift from God?

www.yoursun.com

Comments / 0

