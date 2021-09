Eugene Robinson is at it again with his September 12 tirade against Robert E. Lee. He calls him a traitor for taking up a cause on principle– and he is in the same sense as Washington and Jefferson. He calls him a bad general because he lost a major battle – and he is in the same sense as McClellan and Westmoreland. He calls everything he knows about Lee a lie. And perhaps it is because he clearly does not know enough about Lee. He needs to read books written in Lee’s time for a better perspective instead of his simplistic blaming of everything on Jim Crow and Reconstruction.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO