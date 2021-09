SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – This fall, students, staff and families share a homework lesson: doing what’s needed in our communities to keep schools open and thriving. “I know many parents are anxious about the Delta variant’s impact on schools, and at the same time excited for kids to return to the classroom. My goal for this school year has been to keep students learning in the classroom, with minimal disruptions,” Governor Kate Brown said. “The more we do to protect our families at home, the more we help our students succeed at school. By wearing masks, getting vaccinated, and working together to take these simple and effective precautions to heart, our classrooms can again be centers for learning, growth, and achievement all year long.”

