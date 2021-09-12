CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

Vicki Jean York, 71

Daily Inter Lake
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVicki Jean York passed away to heaven on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. She was born in Kalispell on Aug. 7, 1950, to Donald and Bonnie Buckallew, the third of six children. Growing up, she developed a love of music and often played songs with her dad, aunts and uncles. Her fondest memories were at Batavia School. Vicki was a student at Flathead High School in Kalispell. She married Cecil Calvin York in 1984. She loved to travel with Cecil and attend bluegrass festivals. She was an avid collector of antiques and jewelry. Vicki loved to play cards and games with her family. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren play sports and other activities. Vicki was a member of the Church of Christ.

