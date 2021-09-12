LETTER: Commissioners should not change the plan

I am writing in response to the letter of Aug. 23, addressed to School Superintendents and Board Presidents and signed by Sen. Mike Regan, Rep. Greg Rothman and Rep. Barb Gleim. My desire is for my elected state officials representing CVSD to have goals of helping, supporting, promoting, etc., our great school district versus undermining or pressuring our school district. When our elected state senator and state representatives send out an "official" letter to our school district superintendent and board president two hours before a critical vote on our CVSD Health & Safety Plan, in addition to sending it to all their constituents on their respective mailing lists 30 minutes before the same meeting, one could assume their desire was to exert pressure on local school boards. Unfortunately, with regards to CVSD, their letter was factually incorrect when inferring our actions were not our own (i.e., "not what the teachers’ union wants"). The teachers' union was never a factor in our decision. The most disappointing thing about their joint letter was that they never discussed the importance of keeping our students in school five days a week for face-to-face education. My objective, regardless of what I think about masking, not-masking or whether masks are effective, is to determine what is the best way to keep students in the classroom. My desire is for our state elected officials to be part of the solution so we can make CVSD the best school district in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO