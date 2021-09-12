CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

LETTER: Commissioners should not change the plan

yoursun.com
 5 days ago

Daily Sun that our County Commissioner Stephen Deutsch is going to be running once again for the Fourth District. I’ve learned that Deutsch, a New York native, has a long history in local and state politics, who served as a state legislator in Rhode Island. While in Rhode Island, he was a real estate developer, a municipal planner and an affordable housing director.

www.yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reading Eagle

Letter: Legislature should focus on fighting climate change

The Republican Pennsylvania Legislature is making itself look importantly busy by addressing issues with election rules that it made law just two years ago. Certain members are ginning up constituents with the idea that school boards are implementing critical race theory into the curriculum, thus propelling hearings and new legislation to appease riled voters.
ENVIRONMENT
Evening Star

Noble Plan Commission sends solar ordinance to commissioners

ALBION — The Noble County Plan Commission by a 7-1 vote Wednesday sent a favorable recommendation on a new solar zoning ordinance to the Noble County Commissioners. If approved by the commissioners, it would become a part of the county’s Unified Development Ordinance. The only hiccup to potential final passage...
NOBLE COUNTY, IN
rhinotimes.com

Commissioners Plan To Address Major Ambulance Shortage

Guilford County has an ambulance availability problem in the worst way right now, but the Guilford County Board of Commissioners will be taking the first step toward addressing that problem at the board’s Thursday, Sept. 16 meeting. The commissioners will hold a public hearing that’s required to alter the county’s...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
TribTown.com

County commissioners, county planning joint executive session

Matt Reedy, president of the Jackson County Commissioners, and Kari Storey, president of the Jackson County Council, have called for a joint executive session of the two boards for noon Wednesday at the courthouse, 111 S. Main St., Brownstown. The purpose of the executive session, closed to the public and...
BROWNSTOWN, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
yoursun.com

EDITORIAL: Punta Gorda's future in hands of this council

OUR POSITION: Punta Gorda City Council is facing some decisions that will decide the future of their city for at least a generation. It’s difficult, it seems, to remember a time when building heights weren’t a controversial issue in Punta Gorda. But, at least since Hurricane Charley leveled or damaged much of the town in 2004, the subject of building back with taller structures has been debated.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
Port Townsend Leader

Commissioners, what are you waiting for? | Letter to the editor

Commissioners, I am deeply distressed by your feeble “I am not ready” response to our current COVID situation. What are you waiting for?. COVID statistics locally, statewide and nationally are the highest ever since the pandemic began. The Delta variant has increased threats from COVID and new variants are certainly...
PUBLIC HEALTH
yoursun.com

Venice Fiscal Year 2022 budget clears first hurdle

VENICE — The Fiscal Year 2022 Venice budget is halfway to adoption. The City Council held its first of two public hearings on the budget Wednesday. The second one, at which the budget will be adopted, is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 28, at 5:01 p.m. State law requires that the...
POLITICS
Observer-Reporter

Meeting time changes for Washington County commissioners

The Washington County commissioners have moved the start of their regular Thursday voting meetings to 2 p.m., beginning with today’s meeting. The change was necessitated after Gov. Tom Wolf signed into law on June 30 an update to the state’s Sunshine Act that now requires government agencies to post their agendas at least 24 hours before they vote.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Port Charlotte#Daily Sun#County
yoursun.com

Venice opens door to condos at marina

VENICE — John Giglio’s options for redeveloping his property at 996 Laguna Drive grew Tuesday and now officially include the opportunity to build a small condominium complex. The building there formerly housed the Freedom Boat Club, of which Giglio was the owner until 2019. He bought it in 2013 for...
REAL ESTATE
yoursun.com

Solid waste increase angers residents

SARASOTA — It’s been many years since the Sarasota County commissioners faced a crowd of residents angry over proposed property taxes. On Monday night, as they opened the first of two public hearings on the proposed 2022 budget, that is exactly what they saw from the dais, and despite an apology and explanation from County Administrator Jonathan Lewis, commissioners quickly heard an earful of complaints.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
bizjournals

County approves sick leave proposal

Allegheny County Council on Tuesday evening approved a paid sick leave bill that had taken several twists and turns, including a veto following concerns about the legality of a previous vote. Council voted 15-0 to approve the bill. “It took a long time in getting here, but it was well...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Sturgis Journal

Funding available for emergency home repair

St. Joseph County has available nearly $90,000 for emergency home repair, such as furnaces, water heaters, plumbing issues, roof replacement, electrical and sewer upgrades and well-replacement. It does come with stipulations. Money available is a zero-interest loan with no payment due until the house is sold, title transferred, or the...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
yoursun.com

LETTER: Yes, Democrats do support small businesses

The September 7th letter: “Democrats’ spending to hurt small businesses” contains the accusation “you (Democrats) love the small business” and to that, we plead guilty as charged! Small businesses are the backbone of our community, of our country, and we are currently celebrating them with a contest to highlight their efforts at employee satisfaction, sustainability and community involvement. To enter, please emailenglewooddemclub@gmail.com. Winners receive six months free advertising in our monthly newsletter.)
SMALL BUSINESS
Cumberland County Sentinel

Letter: Local officials should support district

I am writing in response to the letter of Aug. 23, addressed to School Superintendents and Board Presidents and signed by Sen. Mike Regan, Rep. Greg Rothman and Rep. Barb Gleim. My desire is for my elected state officials representing CVSD to have goals of helping, supporting, promoting, etc., our great school district versus undermining or pressuring our school district. When our elected state senator and state representatives send out an "official" letter to our school district superintendent and board president two hours before a critical vote on our CVSD Health & Safety Plan, in addition to sending it to all their constituents on their respective mailing lists 30 minutes before the same meeting, one could assume their desire was to exert pressure on local school boards. Unfortunately, with regards to CVSD, their letter was factually incorrect when inferring our actions were not our own (i.e., "not what the teachers’ union wants"). The teachers' union was never a factor in our decision. The most disappointing thing about their joint letter was that they never discussed the importance of keeping our students in school five days a week for face-to-face education. My objective, regardless of what I think about masking, not-masking or whether masks are effective, is to determine what is the best way to keep students in the classroom. My desire is for our state elected officials to be part of the solution so we can make CVSD the best school district in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
EDUCATION
yoursun.com

Housing project needs development rights from elsewhere

MURDOCK — A developer on Monday presented plans for up to 1,440 homes on farm fields on Burnt Store Road. It is down from the original proposal in June for up to 2,955 homes at 13289 and 14100 Burnt Store Road. The Planning and Zoning Board voted unanimously to recommend the project to Charlotte County commissioners, who may review the project in October.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville Commissioner Arreola reacts to City Manager’s resignation letter

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville City Commissioner David Arreola says he was unsure of City Manager Lee Feldman’s fit for the city prior to his resignation letter. The Gainesville City Commission was set to discuss firing Feldman during their meeting Monday night, but Feldman decided to release a letter late Sunday night saying that he would leave the position.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Texarkana Gazette

Commissioners plan to approve sale of tax delinquent property

NEW BOSTON, Texas — Bowie County Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m., today to approve having the Sheriff's Office sell 16 pieces of tax delinquent property for the county's Central Appraisal District, collectively worth about $22,000. The Commissioners, who will meet inside their courtroom on the courthouse's second floor, plan...
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
yoursun.com

LETTER: We don't need more traffic on Harborview

Yes, my home is in the River Club community on Harborview Road. The county wants to put apartments on the corner. The road is already very busy and getting in and out of our gated communities is hard. Traffic is terrible now coming both directions, and of course it very likely will affect resale values. School buses stop at the corner of the entrance and with the children from the apartments, there will be even more backups on a busy road.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy