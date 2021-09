Liverpool are in constant dialogue with the relevant authorities as they work to bring midfielder Naby Keita back from Guinea after an apparent military coup in the country.The 26-year-old was on international duty in his homeland when a group of soldiers detained president Alpha Conde and volatility in the country – hours of heavy gunfire were reported around the presidential palace on Sunday – resulted in Guinea’s World Cup qualifier against Morocco on Monday being postponed.But with all borders closed the visiting team were escorted to the airport after negotiations at embassy-level gave them special dispensation to leave Conakry.Keita remains...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO