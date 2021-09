Bring back the good old days of after-school cartoons and bright colors with this bold aesthetic. Taking its inspiration from kids’ pop culture and fashion in the ’90s and ’00s, this trend is all about carefree fun and comfort. While it began in the 2010s, this trend seeks out the best parts of childhood in the ’80s, ’90s, and ’00s, such as the Magic School Bus, Arthur, Looney Tunes, and Sesame Street. Driven by comfort, color, and enjoyment, you can dress it up or down while looking as carefree as a child. Get out your crayons, enjoy snacks and take it back in time with the adorable Kidcore aesthetic that will inspire you.

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO