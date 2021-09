Giovanni comes under top villain how is as ruthless in battle as he is ay conducting his criminal enterprise where he has a group of Pokemon that he uses in Pokemon GO but his choice changes on occasions so it’s not easy to beat and use counters on him. He has 5 Pokemon in his commend and that has 2 of his choices set for the beginners and the second pokemon could be any one of the 3 different options.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO