Chris Webber’s lengthy estrangement from the University of Michigan may be coming to an end based on comments he made in a new interview. Webber spoke to ESPN’s Myron Medcalf about his life and career as he prepares for his upcoming induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame. Among the issues he touched on was his estrangement from the University of Michigan. Webber was the most notable member of the Fab Five, but infamously became involved in a booster scandal that led to the school banning him for ten years and erasing him from the history books.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO