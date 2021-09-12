CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

25 Year Old Seattle Man Airlifted To Seattle After SR 109 Collision Saturday

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington State Patrol says that 2 drivers were injured after one fell asleep causing a 2 vehicle collision on State Route 109 Saturday Afternoon. The collision occurred on Saturday, September 11th at 1:33pm pm State Route 109 near milepost 5 when a 53-year-old Elma man driving a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south on SR 109 when he fell asleep at the wheel, left the roadway to the right, over corrected, and hit a dirt embankment. He then went back into the roadway and collided head on with a 2012 Nissan Versa driven by a 25-year-old Seattle man that had been traveling north on 109.

