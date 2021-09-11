CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Saturday, Sept. 11: Beavers 45, Rainbow Warriors 27

By Jason Vondersmith
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 7 days ago
Chance Nolan throws for more than 300 yards and two touchdowns and B.J. Baylor scores three TDs in home win.

Big picture: Oregon State rebounded from its opening loss at Purdue with a solid offensive performance in beating Hawaii at Reser Stadium on Saturday night, 45-27.

Chance Nolan had a standout start at quarterback, going 21 of 29 for 302 yards and two touchdowns. But, it was B.J. Baylor, Jermar Jefferson's backup for two years, who starred, exploding for 171 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 18 carries.

Baylor's 66-yard TD jaunt in the first quarter was part of a 21-0 Oregon State blitz to start the game. His final TD, a 1-yard TD run, clinched the win with 3:12 left, coming off a 15-play, 90-yard, 7:10 drive.

The Beavers (1-1) gave up some offense to QB Chevan Cordeiro and Hawaii's offense.

But, OSU found a winning formula with lots of offense (560 yards) with Nolan, Baylor and receivers Anthony Gould (seven receptions, 119 yards, TD) and Trevon Bradford (six receptions, 79 yards). The Beavers rushed for 258 yards on 40 carries (6.5 yards/carry) and four touchdowns.

Baylor has five touchdowns in two games.

The Beavers play Idaho next and should continue its momentum.

Notable Numbers: The OSU defense gave up some passing yards. Cordeiro went 23 of 48 for 331 yards and two touchdowns, but the Beavers picked him off twice.

Still, in two games, the Beavers have given up more than 300 yards passing to quarterbacks.

The Rainbow Warriors gained only 88 yards on the ground on 29 carries (3.0 yards/carry).

Up next: Idaho at Oregon State, 12:30 p.m. Sept. 18 (Pac-12 Network).

IN THIS ARTICLE
