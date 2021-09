Martin Truex Jr. ended up in a familiar place at the end of 400 laps at Richmond Raceway: Victory Lane. For the third time in the five races at Richmond, Truex earned the victory and, in doing so, advanced into the second round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. Truex was the strongest car in the second half of the race and managed a healthy gap to Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin after the final round of green-flag pit stops. While Hamlin was able to cut down Truex’s lead, it wasn’t enough as Truex was still over one second ahead at the checkered flag.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO