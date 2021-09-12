CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Northern Colorado beats Houston Baptist 45-13

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

HOUSTON (AP) — Gene Sledge Jr. ran for two touchdowns in the first quarter, Conor Martin passed for two touchdowns in the third quarter and Northern Colorado rolled to a 45-13 win over Houston Baptist on Saturday night.

Sledge’s TD runs of 11 and 4 yards staked the Bears (1-1) to a 14-0 lead. The Huskies (0-2) answered with a pair of Gino Garcia field goals in the second quarter but Aaron Harris returned an interception 33 yards to make it 21-6 at halftime.

Martin and Darren DeLaCroix hooked up for a 57-yard score early in the third quarter and after a Ben Raybon field goal Martin flipped a 4-yard TD pass to Jonah Morris to make it 38-6.

Northern Colorado had a 391-266 advantage in total offense, which was the difference in the ground game. Sledge had 84 yards and Jullen Ison, who added a fourth-quarter TD, added 65 on just six carries.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/College-football and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Syracuse hosts in-state rival Albany with a lot at stake

Must-win games usually don’t happen this early in the season. For Syracuse, Game 3 has that sort of feel to it. Win, and the Orange (1-1) are back on track. A loss to in-state foe Albany (0-2) on Saturday in the Carrier Dome would be a blow to a team trying to restore a winning mentality after a 10-loss season. The Orange lost their home opener last week to Rutgers, 17-7, a victim of gaffes by special teams and a sputtering offense that doesn’t yet have a touchdown pass.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

Panthers’ lineman Miller still feeling effects of COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers offensive lineman John Miller spent last Sunday watching his team’s season opener against the New York Jets from his bed, still recovering from COVID-19 symptoms. He’s hoping to get back on the field for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints, although he’s not...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Colorado Football
Houston, TX
College Sports
Local
Colorado College Sports
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
The Associated Press

Jets impressed by Wilson’s poise, but want to limit pressure

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson’s teammates were still buzzing a few days after the New York Jets quarterback’s NFL debut. It wasn’t necessarily because of the stats he put up — which were good but not spectacular. It was the way the rookie remained cool-headed and unfazed while constantly having defenders in his face.
NFL
The Associated Press

Giants’ Gates carted off with broken leg against Washington

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — New York Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates broke his leg in the first quarter of Thursday night’s game at Washington. Gates was carted off after a significant delay, and players came off the New York sideline to show their support for him. His injury was announced as a lower leg fracture.
NFL
The Associated Press

Aaron Donald turns 30, closes in on more records for Rams

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — No matter how many sacks Aaron Donald racks up, he doesn’t stop thinking about the quarterbacks who got away. Donald’s first game in his 30s last Sunday looked like most of his performances from his 20s for the Los Angeles Rams. The most dominant defensive lineman of the previous seven NFL seasons harassed the Bears’ entire offense, constantly drawing double teams and altering Chicago’s game plan in the Rams’ season-opening 34-14 victory.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Colorado#Baptist#College Football#American Football#Houston Baptist 45 13#Ap#Huskies#Td
The Associated Press

Seahawks-Titans heads Week 2 games with 2020 playoff teams

Russell Wilson put off watching film for an extra hour to join Peyton and Eli Manning and provide commentary on the alternate “Monday Night Football” broadcast as the Ravens-Raiders thriller went to overtime. After carving up the Colts’ secondary in the opener, Wilson could afford a brief break. No doubt,...
NFL
The Associated Press

Giants add Board, Myarick, Skura to roster for Thursday

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The New York Giants added receiver C.J. Board, tight end Chris Myarick and center Matt Skura to the roster before Thursday night’s game at Washington. There were no major surprises on either team’s inactives list. Tight end Evan Engram, linebacker Cam Brown, wide receiver Collin Johnson, cornerback Josh Jackson, cornerback Sam Beal and linebacker Justin Hilliard are out for New York.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Jon Rahm motivated for more following POY snub

NAPA, Calif. (AP) — Jon Rahm is motivated, even if he’s not feeling well. The top-ranked Spanish star had two birdies and two bogeys Thursday in an even-par 72 in the first round of the Fortinet Championship, leaving him well back of the leaders at Silverado Resort and Spa. “I...
NAPA, CA
The Associated Press

Ravens promote Devonta Freeman to active roster

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens promoted running back Devonta Freeman to the active roster Thursday. Freeman was one of three big-name veterans the Ravens brought in after losing J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards for the season with injuries. Freeman and Le’Veon Bell were on the practice squad and didn’t play in Baltimore’s season-opening loss to Las Vegas. Latavius Murray ran for 28 yards on 10 carries.
NFL
The Associated Press

Brady, Gronk still a winning combination for SB champs

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Two touchdown connections in the Super Bowl, then two more in a season-opening victory. The long-running Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski show rolls on with no real signs of slowing down. The prolific duo — now in their second seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after...
NFL
The Associated Press

Rays beat Tigers 5-2, extend AL East lead to 8 1/2 games

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Yandy Díaz hit a leadoff home run and Mike Zunino later connected, reliever Dietrich Enns pitched four solid innings and the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays beat the Detroit Tigers 5-2 on Thursday night. The Rays lead second place Boston and Toronto by 8 1/2...
MLB
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

572K+
Followers
314K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy