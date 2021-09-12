CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: Jacksonville State Beats Florida State on Hail Mary to Earn Stunning Upset

By Blake Schuster
Bleacher Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne week after losing an overtime thriller at home to Notre Dame, a rough start to the season for Florida State turned dismal. Playing against FCS school Jacksonville State—a team that lost to UAB 31-0 last week—the Seminoles gave up a 59-yard Hail Mary touchdown as time expired to lose, 20-17. The play was stunning on a number of levels, but watching two defensive backs let a JSU receiver make a clean catch and then fail to attempt a tackle had Doak Campbell Stadium absolutely stunned.

Sports
