Eagles Wrap Up Busy Weekend with Split at UW-Oshkosh Tournament
OSHKOSH, Wis. – The Edgewood College Women's Volleyball team played four matches in a span of less than 24 hours, the final two of those coming at the UW-Oshkosh Polito's Classic on Saturday morning. The Eagles opened the day with a 3-0 win over Lake Forest College, before falling in a five-set match against UW-Oshkosh, 3-2. EAGLES 3, LAKE FOREST COLLEGE 0 (25-15, 26-24, 25-21) - The Eagles (7-3) posted their first sweep of the season over the Foresters (4-4). Edgewood College hit .321 in the match, posting a .290 or betting attack percentage in each of the three sets.edgewoodcollegeeagles.com
