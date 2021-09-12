CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oshkosh, WI

Eagles Wrap Up Busy Weekend with Split at UW-Oshkosh Tournament

edgewoodcollegeeagles.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSHKOSH, Wis. – The Edgewood College Women's Volleyball team played four matches in a span of less than 24 hours, the final two of those coming at the UW-Oshkosh Polito's Classic on Saturday morning. The Eagles opened the day with a 3-0 win over Lake Forest College, before falling in a five-set match against UW-Oshkosh, 3-2. EAGLES 3, LAKE FOREST COLLEGE 0 (25-15, 26-24, 25-21) - The Eagles (7-3) posted their first sweep of the season over the Foresters (4-4). Edgewood College hit .321 in the match, posting a .290 or betting attack percentage in each of the three sets.

edgewoodcollegeeagles.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Oshkosh, WI
College Sports
Oshkosh, WI
Sports
City
Oshkosh, WI
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
The Hill

24 states threaten legal action over Biden's vaccine mandate

Twenty-four states threatened to sue the Biden administration on Thursday over the president's new rule to require employers with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccinations and frequent testing for their workers. A group of Republican state attorneys general sent a letter to President Biden vowing to take legal action...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edgewood College#The Eagles#Uw Oshkosh#Uw Oshkosh Tournament#The Uw Oshkosh Polito#Lake Forest College#Eagles 3#Foresters#Titans#Concordia University
Fox News

Nicki Minaj gains support on social media amid conflict with Biden officials over White House visit

Rapper Nicki Minaj is receiving words of encouragement on social media from fans and stars following her apparent war of words with the Biden administration on Wednesday. Minaj made headlines for calling out White House officials after the administration put out a statement clarifying it had offered her a phone call to discuss her coronavirus vaccine hesitancy, not an in-person visit. Minaj, who was baffled by the clarification, took to Twitter to share her take on what really went down and then followed up in a 14-minute video on Instagram claiming she's not a liar.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy