EMLENTON — Neal Moore is up the creek with a paddle and a purpose. He is paddling his canoe across U.S. waterways, a trip that has taken him 19 months to date. “I was born and raised in Los Angeles. Now I have been an ex-patriot for the past 30 years,” said Moore, who has homes in Taipei, Taiwan and Cape Town, South Africa. “The big idea for me was to come back and explore my home country.”