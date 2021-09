The KML JV football team got out to a quick start Wednesday evening driving down the first and scoring on the first drive. It wasn’t until later in the half that the Chargers scored again going up 15-0 at halftime. The Chargers lost two key players due to injury in the first half, but the rest of the team stepped up when they needed to. FVL went on a 12-0 run in the third quarter. With KML leading 15-12, the Charger offense took control of the last quarter and a half going on a couple of long drives ultimately scoring 17 more points in the half. The defense stopped the Foxes on fourth down in the final minute to secure the win. The Chargers take on Kewaskum this Tuesday at 4:30 to start conference play.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 14 DAYS AGO