CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clackamas County, OR

Death of Black man at Clackamas County jail spurs protests

By Zane Sparling
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 7 days ago

Family members demand answers for Jermelle Madison, who was found unresponsive inside his cell and was later declared dead in a hospital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zJctK_0bta1wdH00

"Say his name — Jermelle Madison!"

Demonstrators demanded justice Saturday, Sept. 11, for a young Black man who died in June in the custody of the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, calling on the authorities to release more information regarding the circumstances surrounding his reportedly self-inflicted death.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rdTPx_0bta1wdH00

Jermelle Joseph Madison Jr. — known by his nickname, Melle — was found unresponsive inside his jail cell around 4:30 p.m. on June 28, according to organizers and media reports. The 23-year-old Milwaukie resident was transported to Sunnyside Medical Center and later declared dead by suicide on July 3.

"Jermelle died in police custody in the midst of having a mental health crisis. If they followed their protocols, that could have been avoided," said a protester organizer, giving his name as Bunchy Carter, a founder of the Black Panthers who died in the 1960s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Krv6C_0bta1wdH00

Carter and a half-dozen others carried rifles as a crowd gathered outside the Clackamas County Jail on Saturday. After a round of speeches, the demonstrators marched through the county's Red Soils Campus in Oregon City, passing through a farmers market and a 9/11 commemoration ceremony before dispersing without incident.

Carter, the minister of defense for the Black Panther Party of Washington, said authorities need to provide details to Madison's family, who say they still don't know who Madison's cellmate was or how often guards were checking on him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DaqzT_0bta1wdH00

"The bigger problem right now is recognizing that the police represent a system that doesn't represent us," added Carter, calling for the creation of a civilian review commission for police similar to the new independent police oversight board approved by Portland voters.

Court records show Madison was arrested Dec. 21, 2020, on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest for an incident allegedly involving a knife. The case was eventually dismissed without any convictions due to Madison's death.

Clackamas Circuit Court Judge Heather Karabeika ordered Madison evaluated by the Oregon State Hospital and then found him unfit for trial due to his mental health issues in February of this year. Court records say Madison was also struggling with substance abuse.

Madison was diagnosed with schizophrenia and was released to Central City Concern, who placed the young man in several Portland motels, according to an exposé by Double Sided Media, an independent collective based in Lane County.

Madison ended up back in jail on June 20 after a warrant was filed for missing a court date, the article says, allegedly after his mental health coordinator went on vacation and failed to inform the family about the pending appearance.

In August, a county surveyor named Collin Williams was charged with abusing a memorial to the dead and committing a second-degree bias crime after he allegedly spray-painted swastikas and smashed photos of Madison set up on a sidewalk along the government complex.

Williams was released after paying a $10,000 bail Aug. 16, and is scheduled to enter a plea on Oct. 27, records say.

Organizers at the rally said Madison was placed in the general population unit of the jail despite pleas from his family that the young man could pose a danger to himself and needed a higher level of care.

"We want accountability and transparency from the people that we pay taxes to, and who are supposed to be protecting us," said a woman with Clackamas County Standing Up for Racial Justice who asked not to be named. "We know that the system doesn't support Black youth."

Officials with the Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SVl0H_0bta1wdH00

Help is available:

Help is available for community members struggling due to a mental health crisis or thoughts of self-harm.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 800-273-8255.

The Crisis Text Line provides free, 24/7 crisis support by text. Text 741741 to be connected to a trained counselor.

The Multnomah County Mental Health Call Center is available 24 hours a day at 503-988-4888.

Zane Sparling

Reporter

971-204-7865

email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Follow me on

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Lake Oswego Review

Portland's first female police chief, Penny Harrington, dies at 79

Harrington also was the first female detective, sergeant, lieutenant and captain at the Portland Police Bureau. Penny Harrington, a groundbreaking force in the Portland Police Bureau, died on Sept. 15 at 79 years of age. Harrington was the first female detective, sergeant, lieutenant and captain at the Portland Police Bureau. She later went on to be appointed chief — making her the first-ever female chief of a major police agency in the country. Current Chief Chuck Lovell confirmed the news in a pair of tweets on Friday, Sept. 17. In the tweets, Lovell said Harrington influenced women across the nation,...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Wrongful death alleged in Portland security guard shooting

Freddy Nelson Jr. was killed May 29 after a Cornerstone Security Group guard shot through his windshield. Freddy Nelson Jr. was shot and killed in his car by an armed security guard in at the Delta Park Center in North Portland in May of this year. Now, his family — represented by Freddy Nelson's adult son, Kiono Nelson — is pursuing legal action. Kiono Nelson and his lawyer, Tom D'Amore, said the family is working on filing a wrongful death claim against the shooter, Logan Gimbel; the security company, Cornerstone Security Group; and TMT Development, who hired Cornerstone. According to...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Mapps proposes 'specific goals for reducing gun violence'

Mayor Ted Wheeler and Police Chief Chuck Lovell have scheduled a press conference on public safety at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 17The Portland City Council listened to residents, professors, city division leaders and their own voices on the topic of gun violence and public safety for two hours on Thursday, Sept. 16. While long term plans were discussed, it was Commissioner Mingus Mapps who lasered in on the now. "I'd like to see some specific goals around reducing gun violence," Mapps said. He proposed a goal to reduce gun violence by 20% in the next 15 months. "I'm agnostic...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clackamas County, OR
Society
City
Milwaukie, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Clackamas County, OR
Crime & Safety
Portland, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
City
Portland, OR
City
Oregon City, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
County
Clackamas County, OR
Local
Oregon Society
Portland, OR
Society
Clackamas County, OR
Government
Lake Oswego Review

State progresses on rental aid, but still a metro pileup

Payments increase four-fold, but almost 15,000 metro applications are incomplete or not yet reviewed.Despite progress in the past six weeks, unreviewed and incomplete applications far outnumber already-approved payments for rental assistance in the Portland metro area as a spend-it-or-lose-it deadline nears. According to a dashboard maintained by the Oregon Department of Housing and Community Services, 7,549 of 34,521 applications statewide were approved for payment to landlords as of Sept. 16 — 21.9% — for a total of $47.7 million of $204.7 million requested. About one-third of applications have not yet undergone an initial review. But for Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Beaver sparks brush fire at Multnomah Falls

Corbett firefighters spent two hours containing blaze Thursday evening, Sept. 16. A busy beaver attempting to fall a tree for a dam accidentally sparked a brush fire near Multnomah Falls Thursday evening, Sept. 16. Around 10 p.m. the Corbett Fire District responded to reports of a blaze near the popular...
CORBETT, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Collin Williams
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
264K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy